Bryant athlete wins gold

During the third day of competition at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Washington, two Bryant athletes won medals.

Keith Lertpenmaeta won gold for the 400-meter walk.

During a previous interview with The Saline Courier, Lerpenmaeta said he would be competing in two track and field events during the games, but was most looking forward to the walk.

Michael Gibson, of Barling, and his unified partner Greg Prewett, of Bryant, won silver in the unified golf competition.

In total, Arkansas athletes have won more than 50 metals so far during the competition, according to reports.

Other Saline County athletes competing in the games include:

•Brooklyn Ables, of Alexander, bowling.

•Brandon Baker, of Benton, powerlifting.

•Bailey Cunningham, of Bryant, unified partner for the youth leadership experience.

Two Saline County coaches have also been assisting athletes during the event.

Toni Naugle, who has been involved with Special Olympics Arkansas for more than 40 years, coached bocce. Rene Prewett, who has been involved with Special Olympics Arkansas for about 25 years, coached golf.