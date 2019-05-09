Bryant attorney appointed to replace Judge Robinson

Last month, longtime Saline County District Judge Mike Robinson announced he would be retiring effective July 1, 2019.

Since Robinson's term is not set to end until December 2020, Gov. Asa Hutchinson was responsible for appointing a successor to complete the term.

Tuesday, Hutchinson announced the appointment of Josh Newton of Bryant.

Since 2015, Newton has served as the primary attorney for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. From 2009 to 2015, Newton served in the Office of General Counsel in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

He has clerked for 8th Circuit Judge Lavenski R. Smith and federal bankruptcy Judge Margaret A. Mahoney.

He is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas School of Law.

Newton volunteers for Project Zero, a nonprofit for the benefit of foster children; the prison ministry Angel Tree and as a coach of youth sports in Saline County.

He and his wife, Shannon, have two children, Nash and Nyla, according to the announcement.

Hutchinson announced Newton's appointment, along with two other judges' appointments.

“I am confident that the background and experience of each of these men will serve them well in their respective judgeships,” Hutchinson said. “Throughout their careers, each has demonstrated a thorough understanding of the law and the skill and integrity to uphold justice in even the most complex of legal issues. I appreciate their willingness to serve Arkansas by accepting new challenges.”

Robinson who is serving in this fifth term in the Benton District was first elected to the seat in 1998.

"For the past two decades it has been my pleasure to serve Saline County where my family has called home since before the Civil War. Protecting the ideals enumerated in the U.S. Constitution has and always will be my highest priority. I would like to thank the voters of Saline County for giving me this privilege," Robinson said.