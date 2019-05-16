Bryant back in business

The Bryant Lady Hornets are returning to Razorback Field in Fayetteville for the second straight year. After suffering a heart-breaking 3-2 overtime loss to the Rogers Lady Mounties in the title game last year, the Lady Hornets will attempt to finish the job this season against the only team they’ve lost to this year - the Conway Lady Wampus Cats.

Bryant and Conway will kick off for the 6A State Tournament title Friday at 4 p.m. at Razorback Field.

“Our goal was to have two Central Conference teams represented in the finals,” Bryant Coach Nicole Inman said after defeating Bentonville in the semifinals. “They’re (Conway) a good team. But my dad reminded me when I was in high school, we played a team once that beat us twice in the season, and we went and beat them at state, so they have some strong players, but it’s going to be a good game and I’m excited about that. They’re not going to outplay us; it’s going to be a matter of if we come out ready to go.”

