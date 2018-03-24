Bryant beaten for 1st time

Tenn. – Starting 10-0 on the season and 3-0 in the Southern Warrior Classic, the Bryant Lady Hornets suffered their first loss of the year to the Siegel Stars Friday morning in Game 4 of the SWC in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Stars would score all three of their runs in the first two innings on their way to shutting out the Lady Hornets 3-0.

A one-out single and triple by the Stars led to a 1-0 lead after one and Siegel would get the rest of its runs with two outs in the second with a 2-run double off Bryant sophomore starter Gianni Hulett for the 3-0 lead.

Though the Lady Hornets had their chances, they were few and far between. Senior leadoff Regan Ryan singled to start the bottom of the first and senior Brooklyn Trammell walked with two outs, but a pop up would end the inning.

Bryant put just one runner on the next two innings, though had consecutive singles from Trammell and senior Raven Loveless to start the bottom of the fourth, but an attempted sacrifice bunt situation turned into a double play and sophomore Stars pitcher Sophie Golliver struck out freshman Bella Herring to get out of the inning unscathed.

The Lady Hornets would go in order two of the last three innings, getting just one baserunner the rest of the way as Golliver shut out Bryant for the first time all season. Golliver pitched a complete-game shutout giving up six hits and a walk while striking out six in seven innings.

Hulett had a rough go of it against the Stars giving up three runs on five hits in two innings, although Loveless provided excellent relief giving up just one hit and a walk in five scoreless innings, while striking out eight.

Ryan was the lone Lady Hornet with a multi-hit game going 2 for 3. Hulett, Trammell, Loveless and senior Maddie Stephens all added a hit.