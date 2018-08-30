Bryant bests Benton

The Bryant Hornets tennis team would top rival Benton in the two teams lone match of the year. Overall, Bryant won 5-3 over Benton, with the Bryant boys going 3-1 over the Panthers and the girls splitting.

Bryant senior Blake Cunningham would get past Benton senior Henry Bethel 8-4 in singles play, while Hornet senior Broc Ingold and Benton senior Wes Guerra had to play a tiebreak. Tied 8-8 after regulation, Ingold would get past Guerra 7-4 for the win.

In doubles action, Benton picked up its lone boys win when seniors Mason Hart and Dawson Ramsey defeated Bryant seniors Logan Catton and Coby Greiner 8-2. Bryant juniors Donte Baker and Codi Kirby picked up an 8-4 victory over senior Zac Van Cleave and freshman Luke Pelton.

In non-scoring doubles play, Bryant freshmen Nick Skaivo and Caleb Greiner beat Benton freshman Marcellus Nash and senior Cameron Terrell 8-3. Panther freshmen Peyton Shipp and Eli Rose came away with an 8-5 win over freshman Aaron Garcia and sophomore Daniel Dellorto.

In girls singles action, Benton junior Alex Trudell topped Bryant senior Abbie Johnson 8-2, while Lady Hornet freshman Kate Keith edged Benton senior Sadie Nosal 8-6 for the singles split.

In doubles play, Bryant sophomore Elaine Qualls and freshman Hope Hartz won 8-1 over Benton senior Lydia Wilson and sophomore Alyssa Carter. Benton senior Paige Markel and sophomore Allison McMillan came out on top over Lady Hornet juniors Jayla Osborne and Megan Sisco, winning 8-2.

In non-scoring doubles, Benton junior Madison Green and freshman Rylee Sisco won 8-6 over freshman Ava Smith and sophomore Megan Brown, and Lady Panther freshmen duo Reagan and Riley Gilmore won 6-2 over sophomore Skylar Risk and junior Angelly Valentin.

Up next, Bryant will host Northside at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock, while Benton hosts El Dorado at Tyndall Park in Benton Thursday.