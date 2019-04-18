Bryant Bingo event on for now; decision by noon

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant will host its Bingo in Bryant event at 6 p.m. today at The Center at Bishop Park.

Doors are set to open at 5:15 p.m.

"The Bingo event is an opportunity to come out and have a fun night to help benefit kids in Central Arkansas," said Karissa McDonald, director of development.

Due to flooding in Bishop Park, the event may be cancelled or rescheduled. Derek Phillips, director of operations, said they plan to make the decision around noon depending on if the water subsides. He will post an update on all social media pages run by the Clubs. Phillips said the best place to look will be on Facebook. He also plans to send a message out to parents of children.

Phillips also plans to announce if they plan to reschedule and if so when the new day will be.

McDonald said Bingo will be a family friendly event.

She expects a great crowd of 500 people. The first Bingo even held late last year had close to 500 in attendance.

R.J. Hawk, of 103.7 The Buzz, and Robbie McDonald will serve as emcees for the event.

Concessions, sponsored by Bank OZK, will be available for purchase as well. Cash and card will be accepted.

In addition to the games, the Clubs plan to hold a 50/50 raffle. The winner will take home half of the profits from the drawing. Raffle tickets will be $2 each, three for $5, eight for $10 or 20 for $20.

The Clubs will provide childcare for children ages 3 and older. Clubs staff will provide games, movies and activities while the adults play at The Center.

Children will be able to purchase snacks as well.

Donations will be accepted for childcare.

Admission to Bingo includes games one through 16, each awarding prizes of $100. Extra cards for those games will be $1 each.

Games 17 through 20 are bonus games and cost $2 each. Game 17 wins $250. Game 18 wins $500. Game 19 wins $750 and the final game will award $1,500 to the winner.

Players must be 18 or older to attend.

McDonald said Bingo will help the Clubs put on their programs for area children.

"You get to have fun and make a difference in the life of a child," she said. "And who doesn't love the chance to win cash?"

She said the Clubs provide a safe place for children where they can learn and grow.

Sponsors for the event are Fence Brokers Inc., Brooke Andrews State Farm, The Saline Courier, Middleton Heat & Air, Strategies LLC, Relyance Bank and Ashby St. Outdoor Advertising.

Tickets can be purchased through 2 p.m. today at the Clubs for $20 or at the door for $25.

The next Bingo will be Christmas Cash Bingo Bash on Dec. 5.

McDonald encourages the community to come together for the Bingo event.

"It is a good time for a great cause," she said.