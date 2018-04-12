Bryant blows by Bears

The Bryant Lady Hornets remained undefeated in the 7A Central Conference with a 12-1 rout of the Northside Lady Bears Wednesday at Lady Hornets Field in Bryant.

After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Hornets (20-2, 7-0 Central) would put a 3-spot up in the bottom of the second inning. Bryant senior Raven Loveless was hit by a pitch and senior Brooklyn Trammell and sophomore Maddie Thompson were both issued walks to load the bases. A strikeout and pop out would follow before senior leadoff Regan Ryan hit a bases-clearing two-out triple off the right-field wall for the early 3-0 lead.

The Lady Hornets broke it open the next inning as senior Sarah Evans doubled to start the third and junior Meagan Chism singled before Loveless took an 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall for a 3-run homer and 6-0 Bryant lead. Freshman Alissa Suarez later hit a two-out RBI double for the 7-0 lead after three.

Bryant will travel to Benton today to take on the Lady Panthers in a rivalry match.