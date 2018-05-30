Bryant Chamber CEO resigns

Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Rhoden has announced he is resigning.

Rhoden said the decision to resign came after he and his family planned to relocate to California to be closer to family members. He has also been selected to serve and the president and CEO of the Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce in southern California.

“My new career will allow us to be within hours of Lorianne’s (wife) entire family and our three-year-old son, Micah, the chance to grow up around close loved ones," Rhoden told the Board. "It has been an honor to serve this community and I appreciate the relationship we have shared over the past two years."

Rhoden, who joined the chamber in May 2016, will continue to work with the organization until June 1.

David Hannah, chair for the chamber’s board of directors, announced that the board met to accept his resignation and has formed a committee to search for his replacement. The committee will include Tracey Elliott, Suzanne Passmore, and Hannah.

According to a release about Rhoden's resignation, Hannah thanked Rhoden for his high energy and credited the successful rebranding that he has accomplished for the Bryant Chamber and this great community.

During this interim time, Hannah said he has complete confidence in the chamber's staff to continue the great work for our members while the board conducts a search. He said he feels confident that the search committee and board will find the perfect fit for the Bryant Chamber leadership role.

More information about the position will be available on the Bryant Chamber website soon.