Bryant clinches Central on Sr. Night

In what looked to be a Bryant Lady Hornets blowout early on senior night vs. the Conway Lady Wampus Cats Friday, turned in to being a very competitive game. Up 8-1 after four innings, the Lady Hornets overcome six errors in the game allowing Conway to tie it up in the top of the sixth inning to come through with a 12-8 victory to clinch the 7A Central Conference title, Bryant’s second straight, and Central No. 1 seed in next week’s 7A State Tournament in Cabot.

“We needed it,” Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher said. “It’s an honor, but also puts us in a good spot for bracket in state. It was a big win.”

The Lady Hornets (27-4, 13-1 Central) trailed 1-0 after one and a half innings to Conway before responding with three runs in the bottom of the second on freshman Bella Herring’s RBI single to score senior Regan Keesee, and freshman Alissa Suarez’s 2-run home run for the 3-1 lead.

The Lady Hornets will have the Central No. 1 seed and first-round bye, and will face either West No. 4 seed Rogers Heritage or Central No. 5 seed Fort Smith Southside. Bryant will face the winner Friday at 3 p.m. in Cabot.