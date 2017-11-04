Bryant comes back to stun Conway, earn 2 seed

The Bryant Hornets went against all odds to storm back versus Conway on the road Friday, stealing a 42-31 win and the No. 2 seed in the 7A State Playoffs.

The Hornets trailed 21-7 in the first quarter and were down 24-14 at halftime before taking control in the second half.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Meaders shined bright in the second half as he led the charge.

On the night, Meaders completed 20 of 33 pass attempts for 270 yards and three touchdowns, all of which fell in the arms of receiver Brandon Murray.

Murray would catch five passes for 96 yards in the win.

Senior Cameron Vail would put Bryant on top for the first time late in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run before adding on to the lead a minute later from 9 yards away.

The win send Bryant home with a bye in Round 1.

The Hornets will host Round 2 at 7 p.m. Nov. 17.

See the full story in Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier.