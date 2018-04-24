Bryant council to discuss warranty program

The Bryant City Council will be discussing five items during a regular meeting today at the Boswell Municipal Complex. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For the city's Public Works Department, the council will be discussing a warranty program for water, sewer and in-home plumbing lines and an ordinance involving MCImetro operating within the city.

According to a proposed resolution, residents are currently responsible for the maintenance and repair of water and sewer service lines that are on their properties. The city would like to enter into an agreement with the National League of Cities Service Line Warranty Program which offers homeowners the opportunity to repair broken or leaking water, sewer or in-home plumbing lines for a low monthly fee over a period of three years, renewing on an annual basis thereafter.

The council will also be discussing an ordinance providing for the city's award and recognition programs.

Financial Director Joy Black will also present the 2018 March year to date financial report.

Council members will hear a report from Bryant Animal Control Director Tricia Powers and an update about bond construction projects.

The meeting is open to the public.