Bryant downs ‘Cats on Sr. Night

After clinching their first 6A Central Conference championship since 2016 with a 7-0 shutout over the Catholic Rockets Saturday, the Bryant Hornets added to their win total with a 3-2 win over the North Little Rock Chargin Wildcats Tuesday on senior night at Hornet Field.

“It’s a big deal, especially for playoff seeding,” Bryant Coach Travis Queck said of the Central title. “It’s a testament to our guys going to work every day and every day is a new challenge. I’m just proud of the guys.”

Behind sophomore Austin Ledbetter’s five one-hit shutout innings, the Hornets (26-4, 12-1 Central) shut down the Charging Wildcats. He also struck out seven vs. one walk.

