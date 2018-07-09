Bryant ex-daycare worker arrested

An ex-daycare worker is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class D felony.

McKenzie Howell, 19, turned herself in at the Bryant Police Department Investigation Division today at approximately 8 a.m., said Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the department.

The investigation began after officers received a report of possible child abuse at Kid's Academy Daycare on Evans Loop.

"After investigators spoke with witnesses and reviewed the daycare security cameras, there was clearly enough evidence to obtain a warrant for Howell's arrest," Crowson said.

After turning herself into police, Howell was transported to the Saline County Detention Center.