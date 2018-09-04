Bryant firefighter moves into next step of life

Warren Kuhn became a firefighter with the Salem Volunteer Fire Department when he was only 14 years old.

For the past 44 years, he has been fighting fires all around the world, but now he says it is time to quit.

He recently retired from the Bryant Fire Department.

"It's been one hell of a ride," Kuhn said. "I've enjoyed every minute over the years."

Kuhn was born in Tacoma, Washington, but lived around the country since his father was in the military.

After his father finished his service in the 1970s, the family moved to Saline County where his mother's family lived.

One day in 1974, Kuhn's father went to the Salem Volunteer Fire Department to volunteer. He took Kuhn, who was 14 at the time, with him.

When Kuhn's father addressed the fire chief about volunteering, the chief said, "what about the boy?"

So he began his career as a firefighter.

He would later participate in the cadet firefighter program in Grand Junction, Colorado, for a couple years before serving in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years.

While in the Air Force, he fought fires around the world, including working in Germany and the Philippines.

After leaving the military, Kuhn returned to Benton and the Salem Volunteer Fire Department.

For the past 14 years, Kuhn has been working as a Bryant firefighter.

When Kuhn moved to Haskell, he began volunteering with the Haskell Fire Department. He has also spent 16 years serving Saline County in the Red Cross and he is a retired member of the Air National Guard.

Kuhn found he fought his final fire Thursday evening as a Haskell firefighter, assisting the Traskwood Fire Department.

"We are going to miss Warren. He's been a fixture at the Bryant Fire Department for many years. He has seen many changes in his years in fire service," said Bryant Fire Chief J.P. Jordan. "I look forward to working with Warren in the near future on some historical project for the Bryant Fire Department."

Kuhn said he does not have any specific plans for his retirement, but he will be working part-time at Bishop Park.

After the death of longtime Haskell official Hal Baker, Kuhn was appointed to a seat on the Haskell City Council. He is also seeking another term in November.

Since his retirement, Kuhn said he can focus more on serving on the council.

He mentioned that he would like to write a book about his 44 years as a firefighter and display his fire memorabilia at the Haskell Historical Museum.

In recognition for his service, during a recent Bryant City Council meeting, fellow Bryant firefighters presented Kuhn with his helmet and badge. The Bryant Professional Firefighters Association Local 4606 also presented Kuhn with a plaque.