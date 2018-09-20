Bryant graduate overcomes drug addiction through faith, family

Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. have risen year after year, growing to an estimated 72,000 in 2017, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Until finding the grace and love of God, local woman and former Bryant Lady Hornet Sarah Hart nearly became one of the many lives taken by drugs.

“I went to college at Lyon in Batesville and immediately started partying and hanging out with the wrong crowd,” Hart said. “I would get high smoking weed every night.”

Hart, who was a standout softball player at Bryant — graduating in 2009 — attended Lyon on an athletic scholarship, but said the athletes were “never drug tested.”

“We just partied all the time,” she added.

While marijuana and alcohol were the go-to substances for Hart and her crew, it was after college that she began to experiment with harder, more addicting narcotics.

“I abused Adderall, here and there, because I was prescribed to it in college, and maybe took some Xanax, but never really got into the hard drugs until after college and after I had my daughter,” Hart said.

Hart would later attend school at Baptist Health in Little Rock where she entered a relationship with an individual who was abusing methamphetamines.

“I didn’t realize until after I had gotten with them,” Hart said. “I told myself that I couldn’t really leave this person and that I was going to support them if they wanted to quit. I guess it was because I had already invested something into them. If you go to a barber shop long enough you are going to get a hair cut.”

Hart also began using meth, causing her to lose her job at the hospital.

Hart said she would sometimes use a gram at a time.

“I don’t know how my heart is still working,” she said. “I lost my job at the hospital because my relationship was bad and I wouldn’t show up to work.”

Hart was away from her family, including her daughter, due to her drug addiction and her relationship, which was not condoned by her parents.

“Now that I see it, I didn’t expect them to approve,” Hart said.

She added that she “has lost everything three times over” due to her poor decisions, which she said led to the lowest points of her life.

“Every time I would go back out I would lose another thing,” she said. “I even lost all communication with my family. They completely cut me off and blocked my phone number.

“It was either life or no life at all. I didn’t know who I was. I got into an even worse relationship with someone who beat me down mentally and physically.

“I thought, ‘There’s got to be something else better for me. Why am I choosing this life? If I am choosing this life, I had rather have no life at all.’”

Hart said she had contemplated suicide many times, including while a sophomore at Bryant. One day, Hart said she consumed a number of pills and left school.

“I went driving around — went to Little Rock and back,” she said. “My mom was looking for me and blowing my phone up. She said she had said a prayer for God to help her find me.

“I was on the road to Lake Norrell and my mom had never been on that road before. All of a sudden, she passes me and comes up behind me. I pulled over, got out of the car and collapsed. She found me.”

Hart said that hurting herself was a regular occurrence.

“I inflicted self-harm numerous times,” Hart said.

However, it was her daughter that saved her life, she added.

“Every time I would think about killing myself Emory would run through my mind and I couldn’t do it,” Hart said. “I believe God gave me Emory for that reason.”

Hart also began getting in trouble with local authorities, serving time in jail on a number of occasions.

“I have drug charges, forgery charges, theft-of-property charges — I wouldn’t show up for those court dates so I have those charges, too,” Hart said. “Finally, one day God snatched me up and put me in jail. I should be in prison, to be honest, but God has shown me his mercy. For some reason, he didn’t see it fit for me to go to prison.”

Hart said — after trying to get back on track on her own — she turned to God for help.

“I tried and tried and tried to (fight the addiction) without Him,” Hart said. “I tried to do it any kind of way without Him. He didn’t let that happen. I felt that if I did it on my own strength then I would fail miserably.

“He has blessed me with more than I think I would ever deserve, but he does it anyway. I think God has had his hand on me throughout everything.”

Hart is now 15 months drug free, has a striving relationship with her daughter and the rest of her family and currently works at Koffee with a Kause in Bryant.

“I have a stronger relationship with my family than I ever have,” Hart said. “I am so blessed to say I have my parents in my life. Other people have had their kids taken away by DHS, but I was blessed with parents to take care of her and give her the love that I wasn’t able to give her during that time.”

Hart said Emory is smart, but doesn’t understand the full extent of what happened.

“She knows that I made bad choices to where I wasn’t able to see her,” Hart said. “She sees how good I am doing now and I think that means more to her than anything.”

For anyone battling addiction and needs help, call 1-877-586-7129. For those contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.