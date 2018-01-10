Bryant holds on late

Bryant sophomore Ivory Russ puts up a shot in a 43-39 win over Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday in Bryant. RICK NATION/Special to The Saline Courier
By: 
Nathan Bush
Special to The Saline Courier
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
BRYANT, AR

The Bryant Lady Hornets took on the Mount Saint Mary Belles at the Hornet’s Nest in 7A Central Conference action Tuesday. A late run in the fourth quarter by the Belles seemed enough for a comeback, but it was the Lady Hornets who held on for the win, 43-39. Head Coach Brad Matthews was proud of his team’s perseverance late in the game.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Matthews said. “It wasn’t pretty by any stretch of imagination. We found a way to win.”
The Lady Hornets (6-8, 1-1 Central) appeared to have the game sealed, up 10 midway through the fourth quarter. The Belles knowing they were down big, set up in their full-court trap defense. The results were textbook, as the Belles began to shift momentum after forcing multiple steals, leading the Belles on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to one point with 12 seconds remaining. The Lady Hornets were immediately fouled, and sophomore Ivory Russ would go 1 for 2 at the line, making it a two-point game. The Lady Hornet defense would come up big on the ensuing Belles possession, forcing a charge call to win the game. Junior guard Kalia Walker would seal the game going 2 for 2 at the line, putting the game out of reach.
The Lady Hornets hit the road to Little Rock in more Central action on Friday, taking on the Central Lady Tigers.

