Bryant honors first African American graduates

The administrators and teachers at Bryant Elementary School have an initiative to teach students about the history of the Bryant School District and about the people who have shaped it.

The initiative began by naming various hallways at the school in honor of people who worked for the Bryant School District for 30 years or more.

The initiative continued Friday when three Bryant graduates, William Wallace, Ronald Wallace and the late Kenneth Jones, were recognizing for being the first African American students to graduate from Bryant High School as part of the Class of 1966.

To recognize the men, a portion of the school is being named in their honor. School officials also hosted a reception Friday evening for the men.

Both William and Ronald Wallace were in attendance. Since Jones died this past July, his family attended the event in his honor.

The Wallace brothers, as well as Philip Jones, Kenneth’s Jones’ brother, said that the honor was fantastic.

“My family is very proud to be a part of it,” Philip Jones said.

Ronald Wallace said he recognition was a huge honor and something he never expected.

“It’s a honor for us to do this and I appreciate you letting us do this,” said Mark Scarlett, Bryant Elementary School principal.

“We’re going to talk to our kids about what it is like to be the first to do something,” Scarlett added.

Administrators plan to talk with the Wallace brothers more so they can share their story with current and future students.

During the reception, Scarlett mentioned that both the Jones and Wallace families have been a huge part of the Saline County community.

Both families have been lifelong Bryant residents with generations of students in the Bryant School District.

After graduating from Bryant High School, both William Wallace and Kenneth Jones served in the Vietnam War. Jones was a dual award recipient, receiving a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

Along with the reception Friday evening at Bryant Elementary School, the men were recognized at Hornet Stadium when Bryant football took on the Fayetteville Bulldogs.