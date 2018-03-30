Bryant mashes Mavs

Helped by six Southside errors and a 10-run first inning, the Bryant Lady Hornets downed the Southside Lady Mavericks of Fort Smith 16-1 Thursday in 7A Central Conference action in Bryant.

Southside (7-6, 0-3) would take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Bryant error, but the Lady Hornets (16-1, 3-0) more than made up for it in the bottom of the inning, scoring all 10 runs with two outs.

After a strikeout and ground out to start the bottom of the first, senior Sarah Evans reached on an error and went to second. Senior Brooklyn Trammell singled to right and Evans would score on an error by the right fielder for the 1-1 tie. Senior Raven Loveless followed with an infield single and another error allowed Trammell to score for the 2-1 lead. Junior Meagan Chism followed with an RBI single, went to second on an error and scored on sophomore Maddie Thompson’s infield single for the 4-1 lead.

The Lady Hornets weren’t done as freshman Bella Herring singled sending Thompson to third, and senior Regan Keesee tripled both runs home for the 6-1 lead. Bryant went back to the top of the order as senior Regan Ryan singled to center to plate Keesee and went to third on senior Maddie Stephens’ double. Evans would put an exclamation point on the inning with a 3-run homer to left field for the 10-1 lead.