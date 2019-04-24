Bryant mayor names newest chief of police

A longtime police officer has been named the newest chief of police in Bryant.

During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Allen Scott announced that Carl Minden has been selected to serve as the chief.

Minden currently works as a major for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Along with working with the PCSO since 1998, Minden has also been employed by the Jacksonville Police Department and Arkansas State Police.

As a volunteer, Minden has been involved with the Little Rock Civitan Club, Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council, Special Olympics Arkansas, as well as a security coordinator, lead usher and teacher of preschool children and middle school boys at Parkway Place Baptist Church.

At the beginning of 2019, the city began accepting applications and in February, Scott announced the formation of a committee made up of law enforcement officers, a city council member, city staff and a Bryant resident with law enforcement experience.

More information will be included in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier.