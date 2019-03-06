Bryant PD on lookout for shooting suspects

Bryant police officers are on the lookout for two people in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning at a residence on North Laurel Street.

When officers arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m., the reportedly found male victim, Brandon Graves, 19, in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Graves was airlifted to a local hospital where he is still in serious condition, according to Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators learned that a juvenile allegedly shot Graves and then fled the scene. Haylee Stewart, 18, also reportedly left with the suspect.

The juvenile is wanted for charges of battery, aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence. Stewart is wanted for tampering with physical evidence and witness tampering, Crowson added.

The individuals were last seen leaving in a 2010 silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects' whereabouts are encouraged to contact the department at 501-943-0943.