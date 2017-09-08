Bryant steals big win in OT, defeats Purple Dogs 38-37

The Bryant Hornets (2-0) needed overtime Friday to defeat Northwest Arkansas powerhouse Fayetteville 38-37 after forcing extra time following a game-tying score late in the fourth quarter on a TD strike from Ren Hefley.

Fayetteville had a chance to win in overtime, but failed on a 2-point attempt, sealing the deal for the Hornets.

Bryant entered Week 2 after narrowly defeating Benton 49-42 in Salt Bowl XVIII on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

