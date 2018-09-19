Bryant student charged with attempted murder

A Bryant High School student is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly choked another student Tuesday. When Bryant school resource officers arrived at the school, they reportedly watch a video showing Cornelious Smith, 18, grabbing another student in the school’s parking. On the video, Smith is “choking (the victim) until she fell to the ground unconscious,” said Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department.

Two school administrators are seen in the video arriving at the incident just after the victim fell to the ground.

She was taken to the school nurse for evaluation.

The other student involved in the incident is 17 years old, Crowson said.

Smith was questioned by police at his home later where he was originally charged with aggravated assault.

During his first court appearance today, the charge was upgraded to attempted murder by the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney.

This case is still under investigation, Crowson added.