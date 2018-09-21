Bryant wins shortened, rain-soaked affair

For the second time this season, the Bryant Hornets have won a game that did not make it to the fourth quarter.

On a rain-soaked Friday night, the Hornets emerged victorious over 7A Central foe Fort Smith Northside, 16-7, after the game was called with 57 second remaining in the first half.

The opening kickoff was delayed about 30 minutes due to lightning, which continued throughout most of the first half.

