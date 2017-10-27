Bryant/NLR to stream Live on Local 6

Today, the No. 1 Bryant Hornets (8-0, 5-0) will engage in what some are reporting as the possible game of the year. Sitting pretty with an undefeated record, the Hornets welcome No. 2 North Little Rock — also unblemished in 2017 — to town for what is expected to be an exciting tilt between the top two 7A powerhouses. The Hornets also will celebrate Senior Night.

“We are glad that we have the opportunity to play this game in Week 9,” said Head Coach Buck James. “This is the kind of game that you want to play in and want to be a part of. Both teams have been very fortunate to get to here.

“It is a tough league. Our nonconference schedule was tough and we are fortunate enough to be in this situation.”

Bryant took on the Wildcats twice in 2016, falling both times by a combined score of 84-20, including a loss in the 7A State semifinals. Both contests were held at North Little Rock.

Since 2011, the Wildcats are 29-0 in games played in October.

Against Bryant, North Little Rock has not lost since 2010 when the Paul Calley-led Hornets came out on top 28-21.

Bryant is coming off of an odd 17-10 victory over Cabot in Week 8 in a game that saw only 10 total possessions — including a victory-formation kneel.

Despite the lack of possessions, the Hornets still were able to snap the ball 66 times, outgaining the opposition 374 to 180, holding Cabot to 150 yards under its season average.

One of the major keys for Bryant’s Week 8 success came from the arm of sophomore quarterback Jake Meaders, who completed 19 of 30 passes for 247 yards and a TD strike. His performance earned him the Saline Courier Athlete of the Week.

Tonight’s tango is expected to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Hornets Stadium. Listen on 93.7 FM/690 AM, or watch live on Fidelity Local 6. Click here: http://www.fidelitycommunications.com/local6/central-ar/sports/football/...