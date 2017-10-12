Bryant's Hefley to miss several weeks with broken collar bone

The No. 1 Bryant Hornets (6-0,3-0) will be without their starting quarterback for the rest of the regular season and into the 7A State Playoffs.

Junior gunslinger Ren Hefley suffered a broken collar bone in the Hornets Week 6 win over Little Rock Central when he was sacked in the third quarter.

Hefley leads all Saline County hurlers with 1,426 yards and 15 touchdowns, completing 89 of 150 passes.

In the win, Hefley completed 22 attempts for nearly 200 yards.

Jake Meaders, who took over for Hefley last Friday, will be the team's starting quarterback.

In minimal time, Meaders has completed 6 of 7 passes for 70 yards.

At receiver, Meadors will have two of the county's three top targets, with Ja'Kalon Pittman leading the way with 24 receptions for 343 yards and two scores. Receiver Randy Thomas is third in catches with 20 and has tallied 317 yards and five TDs.

Bryant will host Fort Smith Southside on Friday as it celebrates homecoming.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Hefley is the second starting Saline County quarterback to miss time due to a broken collar bone.

Benton's Peyton Hudgens was sidelined for six weeks after suffering the same injury nearly two weeks before the Panthers season opener. He returned in Week 6, helping lead his squad to a big win over Texarkana.