Buffington, Bauxite shut down Lonoke

Bauxite senior Bailey Buffington struck out 15 Lady Jackrabbits in a one-hit shutout Wednesday in a 6-0 victory over Lonoke on the road. Buffington pitched a complete game and didn’t walk a batter as the lone single leadoff single in the bottom of the first was the only damage done.

That single would be erased on a double play the next batter and Buffington retired the final 20 Jackrabbits in a row, including striking out the final eight. In fact, after that leadoff single, Lonoke wouldn’t hit it passed the infield the rest of the game.

Bauxite improves to 13-2 overall, including 5-0 in 4A/3A District 9 standings. Lonoke falls to 10-6 overall, 8-2 in district play.

The Lady Miners have a big game with the Ashdown Lady Panthers today in Bauxite beginning at 5 p.m. Today’s game will count toward seeding for the 7-4A District Tournament.