Buffington perfect in rout

Bauxite senior Bailey Buffington pitched a five-inning perfect game and the Lady Miners pounded out 13 hits in a 10-0 shutout over the Mayflower Lady Eagles Tuesday in Bauxite.

Buffington struck out 10 and faced the minimum in the victory and also went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the win.

“It was a pretty good game,” Bauxite Coach Sara Tew said. “We’ve been hitting the ball really well. We hit really well against Baptist Prep the other night and we hit really well Tuesday, but we just haven’t really faced really good pitching. But, that’s kind of been our deal so far, so it’s just kind of hard to gauge how it’s going to be when we have to face a good one.”

The Lady Miners (21-2) scored four in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third and three in the fifth to invoke the sportsmanship rule of being up 10 runs after five innings.

Junior Taylor Sledd also had three hits, going 3 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, senior Daniele Singleton was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs, sophomore Bree Hardin went 2 for 3 with a run and RBI, junior Destiny McClain 2 for 3 with two runs and junior Ashley Redmon went 1 for 3 with a run.

Bauxite will host Saline County foe Bryant Lady Hornets today at 6:30 p.m. for a top-10 state matchup. According to maxpreps.com, Bauxite is ranked No. 9 in the state, while the Lady Hornets are No. 2. First pitch is schedule for 6:30 p.m. in Bauxite.