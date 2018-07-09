Build-A-Bear to offer Pay Your Age event

Build-A-Bear Workshop will be offering its "Pay Your Age" event July 12. According to the company's website, the Pay Your Age event allows guests to build any of the location's "furry friend's" and cost is simply the builder's age. For example, if the builder is 4 years old, the cost is $4.

There is a minimum cost of $1 and a maximum of $29. Limit one per guest.

"This is our biggest in-store deal ever," the site said. "It's a special offer for Bonus Club members. If you're not a Bonus Club member, it's free and easy to join."

All outfits and accessories are sold separately.

For more information, visit www.buildabear.com.