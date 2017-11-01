According to Saline County Judge Jeff Arey, a countywide burn ban has been lifted.

The ban was issued Oct. 2.

"While, colder air and rainfall have helped improve the potential fire conditions within our area, residents are still urged to take caution with any outdoor burning activity," Arey said. "As always, Saline County citizens are encouraged to supervise their fire at all times and to notify their local fire department of any controlled burns."