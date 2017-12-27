Burning period extended in Bryant

In 2015, the Bryant City Council approved a resolution to limit open burning within the city limits.

In accordance with this ordinance, burning is allowed only from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 and March 1 through May 31 of each year.

Because the county was recently under a lengthy burn ban — from October until earlier this month — city officials have decided to extend the burning period to include the months of January and February of 2018.

“The yard waste being held will be allowed to be burned during this extension, in the interest of fire safety and fire hazard mitigation,” said Bryant Fire Chief J.P. Jordan.

During the burning period, burning in any right-of-way, including ditches, alleys and streets, will be prohibited. Burn piles should be no larger than 5 feet in diameter and 2 feet high and there should be only one pile burned at any given time by an individual resident or property owner.

Burn piles must be at least 20 feet from any structure, any material composed in whole or part of combustible or flammable material, any property line and utility lines or facilities.

The fire must be attended at all times and the person attending the fire must have a water hose or sufficient water supply nearby in the event that fire spread happens to occur, according to the ordinance.

Anyone with questions about burning within the city is encouraged to contact the Bryant Fire Department at 501-943-0943.