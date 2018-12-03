Bus company has satisfactory rating despite recent violation

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the company that owns the bus involved in a fatal accident Monday morning in Saline County had previously been fined and involved in an accident.

At around 2:40 a.m. today, a charter bus overturned at the 111 mile marker on Interstate 30. One juvenile died as a result and at least 45 people, including mostly children, were injured during the accident, according to Arkansas State Police.

The charter bus, which was carrying a youth football team, was traveling from Dallas to Memphis, Tennessee, left the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, during an initial statement, told police she lost control causing the bus to roll off Interstate 30. The bus was owned by Scott Shuttle Service of Somerville, Tennessee.

According to the FMCSA, the bus company has previously received several violations this year for vehicle maintenance issues such as a damaged or discolored windshield, a gas or oil leak and an inoperable tail lamp.

In May of 2018, the company reportedly received a $3,490 fine for "knowingly allowing, requiring, permitting, or authorizing an employee to operate a CMV during any period in which the driver does not have a current CLP or CDL or does not have a CLP or CDL with the proper class or endorsements," according to the administration.

In 2017, another company bus was involved in a two-vehicle accident in Jackson, Tennessee.

The accident took place on a ramp and no one was injured.

At the time of the accident, the 59-year-old driver had a valid license and did not receive a citation.

According to the administration, the company has a satisfactory safety rating.