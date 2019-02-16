CAC too much for Lady Cards in district title game

Following Thursday’s 46-38 semifinal win over host Episcopal, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinal moved on to the finals of the 5-3A District Tournament, facing off against conference undefeated Central Arkansas Christian on Friday. The Lady Cardinals would fall in the game 61-34, settling for a second-place tournament finish and a No. 2 seed in the upcoming regional.

“I told the girls in the locker room I was proud of them for growing as a team this year,” Lady Cardinals Coach Levi Spinks said. “Some of our seniors have not really played at all [until this season], but they’ve really matured and I’m really proud of them.”

