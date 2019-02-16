CAC too much for Lady Cards in district title game

The Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals pose after settling for runner-up in the 5-3A District Tournament championship game Friday at Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock. Harmony Grove fell 61-34 to the Central Arkansas Christian Lady Mustangs and will have the No. 2 seed in the Region 2 Regional, taking on Atkins Thursday at 7 p.m. at Mountain View High School. Special to The Saline Courier
By: 
Chris Morgan
Special to The Saline Courier
Saturday, February 16, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Following Thursday’s 46-38 semifinal win over host Episcopal, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinal moved on to the finals of the 5-3A District Tournament, facing off against conference undefeated Central Arkansas Christian on Friday. The Lady Cardinals would fall in the game 61-34, settling for a second-place tournament finish and a No. 2 seed in the upcoming regional.
“I told the girls in the locker room I was proud of them for growing as a team this year,” Lady Cardinals Coach Levi Spinks said. “Some of our seniors have not really played at all [until this season], but they’ve really matured and I’m really proud of them.”
Read the rest in Sunday's The Saline Courier.

