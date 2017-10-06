Calley, Cards looking forward to another must-win

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) are coming off of a much-needed victory in Week 5 where they defeated Bismarck heavily, 42-7.

Following the lopsided homecoming win, Head Coach Paul Calley turned his club’s attention to Week 6 as another must-win for playoff seeding.

“This is something the coaching staff has been looking forward to for a year,” Calley said. “That game last year, we felt like got away from us. We had a key injury that kind of set the tone for us. We had an inability to stop the run and the pass late in the game and we had an inability to catch the ball late in the game when we needed to.

“It was a bad game all the way around.”

Harmony Grove held a two-touchdown lead in last year’s contest, but fell short on the road, 29-26.

Last week, the Lions were rolled by 5-3A foe Glen Rose (4-1, 2-0) 42-14 despite a quick start that consisted of a blocked punt returned for a TD in the first quarter.

The Beavers, though, would put up 28 unanswered points in the second quarter and wouldn’t let up throughout the contest.

Glen Rose defeated Harmony Grove in Week 4, 35-0, at Beavers Stadium.

For Harmony Grove, running the football has, at times, been obsolete.

Through five games, Harmony Grove has rushed for 602 yards with Jake Brooks leading the charge with 234 yards on 42 carries and four TDs.

In week 5, Brooks trampled Bismarck for two scores and 93 yards on 12 carries.

This week’s contest will begin at 7 p.m. at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.