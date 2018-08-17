Calling All Angels: Upcoming 20K to include Ainsley's Angels

Ainsley’s Angels, an organization which seeks to make endurance events accessible to everyone while also building awareness about the special needs community, will participate in this years’ Saline County Striders 20K .

Strider’s President Chris Hall recently shared the news with the Benton Parks and Recreation Committee during its meeting earlier this month. The 20K will be held Sept. 15, at Riverside Park in Benton. Early start for the race is 6:30 a.m. Regular start time for the race will be at 7 a.m.

“This is the first year we’ve had Ainsley’s Angels participating in the race,” Hall said. “I am really excited about it."

The organization provides the opportunity for members of the special needs community to participate in races by both providing racing type jogging chairs and runners to push them. The riders are known as Angel Athlete Riders while the runners are known as Angel Runners.

Jarrett Banks, the Ainsley’s Angels western Arkansas ambassador, said that he is thrilled to have the organization participate in the local race. The group participated recently in the Little Rock half-marathon for the first time.

“I just kind of put the word out that we wanted to participate in more races in Central Arkansas,” Banks said. “They contacted us and said 'we would love to have you in this 20K.'”

Ainsley’s Angels was created by the family of 12-year-old Ainsley Rossiter who passed away in 2016 after a battle with infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy. Diagnosed at age 3 with the extremely rare developmental disorder that affects the nervous system, Rossiter had a love for running despite the physical challenges she faced.

Rossiter’s father, Kim “Rooster” Rossiter, told Runner’s World that while his daughter could not communicate verbally, the expression on her face immediately told her family it was something she enjoyed.

“I’ll never forget seeing her beautiful smile as we’re rolling and being free,” Kim said. “You could just see the pure joy. It was very special. There was never a doubt that that was something that she truly enjoyed—that’s what drove us to keep doing it.”

Banks said that members of the Rossiter family created the organization in 2013 after one of Rossiter’s therapists suggested that they try running with Ainsley and that it might help her.

“It really helped her,” Banks said. “It just changed her life. They then decided to take the mission nationwide. When we run with these folks it’s like a transformation happens. It’s really amazing. Parents have told me that they have not seen their child smile or laugh in years. All we are doing are pushing them and running with them and it’s just amazing. Parents have said that this is the best thing to have happened in their child’s life.

“We are in 60 cities in 30 states and our mission is one of inclusion an joy. Our mission is to be advocates and educators and build awareness for the special needs community in the United States. We include those with different abilities in endurance events.”

Banks added that they have had Athlete Riders with spina bifida, cerebral palsy and those with traumatic brain injuries. Both children and adults may participate as Angel Riders.

The organization provides all the equipment that an Angel Rider needs to be able to participate in the race.

To sign up as an Angel Rider or as an Angel Runner, visit ainsleysangels.org. Click on the Arkansas link and the upcoming events tab. You can register as a rider, runner or as a Guardian Angel. The Guardian Angels are volunteers that help in other areas.

“We pair two runners per chair to push them in these events,” Banks said. “They take turns pushing. The Angel Riders are treated just like every other runner. They will receive a finishers medal.”

The Saline County Striders are waiving all fees for those participating in the 20K through the Ainsley’s Angels organization.

“It is so important to include persons who would never have an opportunity the sense of joy, fulfillment and accomplishment that we runners get to experience when we participate in a race,” Banks said. “As runners, I just think it’s important that we be grateful for that sense of joy and thrill that we get when we run and that we share that with someone else.”