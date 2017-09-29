Cardinals, Calley glad to be back home

Week 4 was not kind to the Harmony Grove Cardinals (2-2, 0-1) in a visit to rival Glen Rose (3-1, 1-0). After a near comeback a season ago against the Beavers, this year’s Cardinals fell short, losing 35-0.

“We had a tough one last week,” said Head Coach Paul Calley. “Glen Rose was more physical on both sides of the ball. Our guys are anxious to get back to the field and I think they have got something to prove.”

In Week 5, the Cardinals celebrate homecoming while hosting the struggling Bismarck Lions (2-2, 0-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Sykes Stadium in Haskell with homecoming festivities beginning at 6 p.m.

“It is going to be great to be back home,” Calley added.

Harmony Grove defeated Bismarck on the road last season, winning 55-14.

The Lions had a tough go at last week’s contest, dropping to Jessieville (3-1, 1-0) 41-0 while only totaling 97 yards from scrimmage in the game.

The Lions use a quarterback rotation of junior Dylan Clayton and sophomore James Kegley.

The sophomore leads Bismarck this year with 30 completions on 72 attempts, totaling 416 yards and two TDs. He also has tossed four interceptions through as many games.