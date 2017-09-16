Cardinals cut down Cove

The Benton Harmony Grove Cardinals held the Magnet Cove Panthers scoreless at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium Friday night. The Cardinals won 20-0 to go 2-1 on the year in the 3A Region 5 conference.

The game started with the Panthers winning the coin toss and electing to defer the ball to the Cardinals. The Cardinals started their first drive from there own 38-yard line. After a false start penalty and a run for no gain, the Cardinals converted on third-and-9 to keep the drive alive. They continued to drive down field and scored on a 10-yard run with junior Jayce Shelnutt. Senior kicker William Vasquez kicked the extra point to make the Cardinals lead 7-0 with 7:13 left in the first quarter.

The Cardinals onside kicked the ball and it was recovered by the Panthers on their 48-yard line. The Panthers ran the ball all the way to the 3-yard line before being stood up by the Cardinals defense. They turned the ball over on downs and the Cardinals started their next drive deep in their own territory. The Cardinals got to their 17-yard line before punting back to the Panthers. The Cardinals defense stopped the Panthers again on a fourth-and-1 to get the ball back. The Cardinals punted again, but would get the ball back after an interception. The Cardinals wouldn’t be able to capitalize on the turnover and punted with under second to go in the half with a 7-0 lead.