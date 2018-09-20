Cardinals to get first taste for 4A football

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (2-1) are coming off their first loss of the season following a 34-24 defeat to Bald Knob in Week 3.

This week, the Cardinals get their first taste of 7-4A action, having moved into the conference this season after playing the previous several in 5-3A.

Harmony Grove heads to Ashdown (2-1) on Friday to open league play.

The Panthers have defeated their previous two opponents by a combined 73-28 final.

Ashdown starts a sophomore at quarterback in Braylon Bishop.

Dalrea Smith returns at running back, possessing great speed and overall athleticism for the Panthers.

However, Ashdown was plagued by graduation in the spring, which claimed most of its secondary from last year’s nine-win team.

This year, depth is strong, but an inexperienced secondary will be attempting to stop opponent’s passing attacks.

For Harmony Grove, the passing game is almost nonexistent as the Cardinals run the ball nearly every time.

Quarterback Logan Whitley finished 0 for 5 with an interception in Week 3’s loss.

On the ground, the Cardinals rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns against Bald Knob last Friday.

This week’s contest will kickoff at 7 p.m.