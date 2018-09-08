Cardinals roll Devils, grab 2nd win

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (2-0) entered Week 2 as a six-point underdog to Gurdon (1-1) by Hooten’s Arkansas Football.

Coming off an open week after defeating Centerpoint 38-20 on the road to in Zero Week, the Cardinals ran right past the Go-Devils, trouncing Gurdon 33-0 at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.

“I am very proud of our kids,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “They played with great intensity and came off the ball well on both sides. They played their hearts out. As long as they keep playing with that kind of effort, they are going to have good results.”

See Saturday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.