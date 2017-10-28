Cardinals roll Devils in road tilt

The Harmony Grove Cardinals traveled to Gurdon and upset the Go-Devils on Senior Night 34-10 Friday night to push the Cardinals to 6-3 overall, 4-2 in the 5-3A Conference.

“(I'm) so proud of them,” Head Coach Paul Calley said. “It was cold. The wind was blowing. They played man coverage on us and we couldn’t get loose and we had to run the football to win and we did.”

