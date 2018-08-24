Cardinals run through Knights' armor, roll 38-20

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (1-0) stole a few pages from the late great Frank Broyles' playbook on Friday, using the running game to near perfection in a 38-20 rout of former 5-3A conference foe Centerpoint on the road in Amity.

The Cardinals ran the ball all but one time in the win, the other snap going or a 50-plus yard touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Whitley with under a minute to play in the first half.

Harmony Grove will be off in Week 1.

Due to printer scheduling, see Sunday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full game story from Week Zero's win.