Cardinals searching for another big conference win

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) grabbed a much-needed win last week, defeating Jessieville 27-20 at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.

“That has helped us in practice this week but I am not so sure that we are really confident in ourselves,” said Head Coach Paul Calley. “We have been a bend but don’t break defensively, and offensively we have been inconsistent.

“We are at the point where we need to start putting all of that together.”

The Cardinals head to Centerpoint on Friday, a place that hasn’t been overly kind to them in the past.

“We went over there last year for a junior high game and I could see how it could be difficult to play there,” Calley said. “The stands are pretty far away from the field and there is not a lot of atmosphere.

“Sometimes that plays against your team.”

The Knights are coming off of a 31-14 loss to Gurdon in Week 6 and are fighting for a playoff spot after starting conference play with only one win.

“Centerpoint plays well at home and it hasn’t been favorable to the Cardinals over there,” Calley said. “They are 4-2 like we are and have played in a lot of close games.

“They have some key players back from last year’s nine-win team so it is going to be tough.”

Calley said Harmony Grove will have to put together a strong running game so its passing game can open up this week.

He added that his team cannot rely on quarterback Hunter Hilson to throw the ball on every play.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Knights Stadium.