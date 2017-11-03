Cardinals secure No. 3 seed with win

The Harmony Grove Cardinals nailed down the No. 3 seed in the 3A State Playoffs on Thursday, defeating 5-3A Conference foe Horatio 35-3 at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.

The victory also tied the school mark for most wins in a season at seven.

Senior quarterback Hunter Hilson performed well, tossing for 160 yards and two TDs while completing 12 of 17 pass attempts. He also ran for 71 yards and a score, including a 30-yard TD scamper on his team's first possession.

Junior running back Jake Brooks, too, excelled on offense, gaining 50 yards on the ground while scoring two times on eight carries. The powerful running back also got in on the passing game with an 18-yard TD catch from Hilson in the first half.

See Friday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full story.