Cardinals torch Lions on homecoming night

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) rolled past Bismarck (2-3, 0-2) with ease Friday at Sykes Stadium in Haskell, winning 42-7.

The offense was clicking on all cylinders, including senior quarterback Hunter Hilson who found junior receiver Sean Small four times in the first half for 132 yards and two scores.

On the ground, junior running back Jake Brooks, too, put together a worthy opening half, rushing for 93 yards and a pair of scores on 12 carries.

