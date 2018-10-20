Cards complete comeback, upset Scrappers

Down early, the Harmony Grove Cardinals came back to take down 7-4A Conference foe Nashville 26-21, moving the Cardinals conference record to 3-2 as they compete for a spot in state playoffs.

“These kids are remarkable,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “You don’t understand how hard they work every day, and then you come out here to the game and watch them play hard every snap, and that’s all you can ask from them. I tell them, when you play hard like that, there’s such a thing as karma, when you work hard good things happen for you.”

