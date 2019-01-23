Cards complete season sweep over Wildcats

After beating Episcopal Collegiate earlier in the season on the road, the Harmony Grove Cardinals (12-11, 5-4) hoped to create similar results at home Tuesday.

The Cardinals succeeded in this goal, winning 65-61, defeating Episcopal for a second time to move to 5-4 in 5-3A action on the year. The victory also ties the two squads in conference play.

The sweep marks the first time a Harmony Grove boys squad as taken two tilts over the Cats in the school’s history.

“We beat them earlier in December, and we handled them pretty (well),” said Head Coach Jeff Hogue. “But they have only lost to (Arkansas) Baptist and us in conference so it was a big game for us tonight.”

The Cardinals fell behind the Wildcats 7-0 early, but recovered to bring the score back to within four before the end of the first quarter, trailing 15-11. Mason Sacomani led the team with five points in the frame.

The Cardinals will travel to Jacksonville Lighthouse on Friday night to continue conference play, having narrowly defeated the club earlier this season, 48-45. Opening tip is set for 8 p.m.

Episcopal 44, Lady Cardinals 43

Coming off an emotional win over rival Glen Rose on Friday, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals suffered a rare loss to Episcopal Collegiate at home Tuesday, falling 44-43.

Coming in, the Lady Wildcats sported a 4-4 overall 5-3A record, including an early season loss to Harmony Grove, 47-40.

Tuesday’s slip-up moves the Lady Cardinals to 7-2 in league action and 14-7 overall.