Cards, Devils battle in Week 2

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (1-0) return to action Friday after enjoying an off week in Week 1 due to playing in Zero Week to open the year.

Coming off of a road victory over Centerpoint in Zero Week, Harmony Grove welcomes familiar foe Gurdon to Sykes Stadium in Haskell. Opening kick is planned for 7 p.m.

Gurdon is coming off of a 35-0 rout of Genoa Central in Week 1 where the Go-Devils rushed for a combined 197 yards and four scores.

Sophomore quarterback D.J. Anna also completed 5 of 6 passes for 111 yards and score in the win.

Much like the Cardinals did in Zero Week, Gurdon used nine different ball carriers in its win a week ago.

Defensively, senior Kam Lollis led the squad with seven tackles, including one for loss for the Devils. He also recovered a fumble in the win.

Junior Emmanuel Marks snatched the team’s only interception of the game while the Devils recovered two additional fumbles.

Gurdon also would block two punt attempts in Week 1.

Similar to Gurdon, Harmony Grove ran the ball with eight different carriers in its first game, led by Willie Nelson with 16 carries for 115 yards and two scores.

Senior Jake Brooks would follow suit with 14 touches for 75 yards and a score.

Through the air, Harmony Grove would use a lone pass from quarterback Logan Whitley to receiver Logan Hubbard for a 59-yard TD strike near the end of the first half.