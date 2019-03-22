Cards dig early hole, get buried by Bears

The Harmony Grove Cardinals were forced to play catchup from the start Thursday as they opened the Magnet Cove Tournament with an 11-9 loss to Woodlawn.

The Bears began the game on fire, jumping out to a 9-0 lead after one and a half innings.

Taking advantage of three walks and a fielder’s choice to open the first inning, Woodlawn would put a trio of runs on the board with a bases-clearing double from Jonathen Bright.

Woodlawn would load the bases once more later in the inning, but failed to put up any more runs in the frame.

However, the second inning was much more electric as the Bears added a half dozen runs to their lead.

