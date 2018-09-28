Cards feeding off Week 4 win

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (3-1, 1-0) are coming off a win that may have been unforeseen to start the season, defeating Ashdown 38-20 to open 7-4A play.

“I was proud of our kids and how hard they played,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “We went down there and didn’t really know what to expect. All they have been hearing is ‘7-4A, 7-4A.’ But they came out and played hard from the very first snap.

“Good things happened for us. It was a wet night and (Ashdown) turned the ball over a few times. Some of them were forced. I can’t say enough about how hard these kids played. They did very well.”

The Panthers would commit four turnovers in the loss to the Cardinals while only gaining 173 yards.

Ashdown, too, would finish 0 for 6 on third down.

For Harmony Grove, senior running back Jake Brooks put together a strong performance, rushing 11 times for 116 yards and a touchdown, earning himself this week’s Saline Courier Athlete of the Week honors.

James Webb, too, had a decent night, going for 71 yards and a score on 16 touches.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.