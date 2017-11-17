Cards focused on Clinton ground game

The Harmony Grove Cardinals clawed their way past Hoxie on the road in Round 1 last week, winning their second playoff match in school history 26-20.

The win also broke the school record for victories in a season with eight.

Behind stellar passing from quarterback Hunter Hilson and running from Jake Brooks, the Cardinals earn a trip to Clinton in Round 2 where the 12-0 Yellowjackets await.

Clinton demolished Fouke in Round 1, 55-20, behind seven touchdowns on the ground.

Nine different Yellowjackets took carries in Clinton’s dominating performance with sophomore running back Ethan Drake leading the charge with 101 yards on seven touches and two TDs.

Sophomore Weston Amos led in carries with 11, racking up 85 yards and a pair of scores as well.

As a team, Clinton ran for 358 yards on 46 carries in the win.

On the year, the Yellowjackets have rushed for 3,072 yards and 49 TDs while throwing for only 855 yards, adding 10 scores in the mix.