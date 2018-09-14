Cards look for 3rd straight

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (2-0) entered last week’s contest as a 6-point underdog to Gurdon, according to Hooten’s Arkansas Football.

However, when the game clock struck zero, Harmony Grove led 33-0 and had its second win of the season.

The Cardinals turned completely to its running attack in Week 2, using 54 carries in the process to down the Go-Devils. Harmony Grove would rack up 320 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Ryan Riedmueller would truck the farthest, using four carries to go 65 yards while adding a TD in the process.

Riedmueller stayed on his feet and spun out of a defender’s grasp at one point, scampering for a 49-yard score.

Willie Newton and Jake Brooks each tallied 62 yards on the ground in the win with Brooks collecting two scores.

Head Coach Mike Guthrie and company used eight different rushers in Week 2’s victory.

Bald Knob is coming off a narrow 21-19 win over Harding Academy, a game which the Bulldogs held a two-touchdown lead over its counterpart at one time.

Bald Knob, too, is a run-heavy team, much like Harmony Grove.

Playing into its favor, though, Harmony Grove will be celebrating homecoming Friday with royalty being presented at 6:30 p.m.

At halftime, the 2018 3A state champion softball team of Harmony Grove will be presented its rings as well.

Kickoff is planned for 7 p.m. at Sykes Stadium in Haskell.